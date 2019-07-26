Shahbaz, Kaira among 2,000 booked over rally

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Punjab police on Friday registered a case against members of opposition parties — including Shahbaz Sharif and Qamar Zaman Kaira, among nearly 2,000 others — for holding a rally at a major thoroughfare of Lahore a day earlier, allegedly in violation of a Lahore High Court (LHC) order.

The cases have been registered against 58 Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including Kaira and Shahbaz as well as 1,800-1,900 unidentified activists. According to Geo News, aside from Kaira and Shahbaz, the case nominated Waheed Gul, Rabia Naseem and Uzma Bukhari.

The case stated that several protesters were carrying sticks and blocked Mall Road, causing inconvenience to the public. It further said protesters broke police barriers, made incendiary speeches, and chanted anti-government slogans.

The Punjab government had refused to grant permission to the opposition to hold a rally at Mall Road on Thursday. Despite the refusal, the opposition parties, led by Shahbaz, went ahead with their “Black Day” rally anyway. The opposition held rallies across the country on the first anniversary of General Elections 2018, which saw Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) coming into power.

Shahbaz led a rally towards Lahore’s Mall Road, with the Punjab government and Opposition coming to a face-off. He addressed workers in Model Town, saying those who have wreaked destruction on Pakistan would have to pay and those who stole people’s jobs would be held accountable.

The PML-N workers, in addition, broke through the barriers installed on their routes by the police. On the other hand, Kaira, the PPP leader, led his rally simultaneously with Shahbaz’s.—