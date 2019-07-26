KP Healthcare Commission seals 48 private clinics

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission has sealed 48 private clinics and quack shops during the inspection in July so far.

In a press release issued on Friday, the commission said 48 private health facilities and quack shops were sealed during the inspection from July 15 to 26. The commission’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Azar Sardar said the action was taken after complaints received from citizen through the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

He said the teams inspected 356 health facilities across the province out of which 48 were sealed. The chief inspector of the commission, Asadullah Khan, senior inspectors Saeedur Rehman, Imtiaz Ali Adnan, inspectors Sajjadullah Khan, Farhan Wadood inspected Dabgari Garden, Afghan Colony, Faisal Colony, Gulbahar, Sultan Colony, Patang Chowk in Peshawar and sealed 31 health facilities, which were running in violation of the KP Healthcare Commission Act and lacked standard facilities.

Similarly, as per the data released by the commission, nine health facilities were sealed at Nowshera, five in Mardan, two in Charsadda and one in Swabi. The CEO said notices were issued to 85 health facilities, including 25 in Peshawar, 24 in Mardan, 20 Charsadda, nine in Nowshera and seven in Swabi. Those issued notices were directed to get registered with the commission and provide all the standard health facilities mandatory under the law.