close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2019

Govt asked to lower fertilizer, pesticide prices

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2019

MARDAN: The Anjuman-e-Kashtkaran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Niamat Shah Roghani on Friday asked the government to withdraw increase in the prices of fertilizers and pesticides.

In a statement, he said the farmers could not afford to buy fertilizers and pesticides due to high prices as it would affect the crop yield.

He added that in the prevailing situation, the government should provide agricultural subsidies to help the farmers. Niamat Shah added that agriculture was the mainstay of the country’s economy as 85 percent of the population was dependent on it. He said the agricultural land was decreasing due to the establishment of townships, expressways, roads and schools.

The farmer body chief demanded the government to announce an agriculture policy.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar