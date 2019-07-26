Man beats brother to death

PESHAWAR: A man along with his sons allegedly beat his brother to death over a property dispute in the limits of Agha Mir Jani Shah Police Station on Friday.Police said one Ghani Mohammad had a dispute with his brother Noor Mohammad over a five marla plot of land. On Friday, a jirga was convened when Noor Mohammad along with his sons allegedly thrashed Ghani Mohammad leaving him critically injured. The injured man was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. In another incident, two people were wounded in firing on a moving car in the limits of the Gulbahar Police Station.