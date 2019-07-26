Daily wager seeks help for ailing wife’s treatment

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: A man has appealed to the government and philanthropists to help him with the treatment of his wife suffering from cancer.

Talking to reporters, Ghulam Dastagir said that his wife was diagnosed with cancer three weeks ago but he could not afford the expensive treatment. A father of four children, he said that he was a daily wager and could not meet the expenses of his wife’s treatment. Those wishing to help the poor man can contact him at his cellphone number 0347-9620382.