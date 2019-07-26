One injured as truck carrying Nato goods attacked

By JAMRUD: A man was injured when unidentified gunmen attacked a Nato supply truck near Takhta Baig checkpoint in Jamrud sub-division in Khyber district on Friday, official sources said.

The sources said that armed men fired at a truck (LES-3659) carrying goods for the Nato forces in Afghanistan.

The cleaner of the truck sustained injuries in the attack. Soon after the incident, the security forces and local police reached the spot and cordoned off the area but the attackers had managed to flee the scene. The wounded man was shifted to a hospital for treatment.