Girl strangles minor daughter of her lover

GUJRANWALA: A girl allegedly strangled a two-year-old daughter of her alleged lover for not contracting marriage with her in the Sabzi Mandi police limits on Friday.

Reportedly, Shahid allegedly had developed illicit relations with accused Sonia Bibi. However, he contracted marriage with another girl, which infuriated Sonia. On the day of the incident, Sonia went to the house of Shahid and took her daughter to her home. Later, the accused girl allegedly strangled the child. The girl threw the dead body of the child on the doorstep of Shahid’s house. Sabzi Mandi police have registered a case and started investigation.

‘DAYCARE CENTRES BEING ESTABLISHED FOR WORKING WOMEN’: Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir has said that daycare centres are being set up for the children of working women across the province.

She said this while inaugurating a daycare centre at the THQ Hospital Kamoke on Friday. She said that after functioning of this daycare centre not only the children of lady doctors but also the children of female staff of the hospital would be facilitated with this facility.

The DC also inspected the playroom, nursery and kitchen of the daycare centre and appreciated the standard of available facilities.

WOMAN CRUSHED BY TRAIN: A mentally-retarded woman was crushed to death under the wheels of a train at Rahwali on Friday. Rehana was walking on the railway lines when the train arrived and crushed her under its wheels.

BODY FOUND: The dead body of a newborn baby was found from a pond at Rahwali on Friday.

Some passersby spotted the body and informed the police. Rescue 1122 team fished out the body and handed over to the police.

SEMINAR: A seminar on the World Hepatitis Day was held at the DHQ Hospital on Friday. Medical Superintendent Dr Sohail Anjum Butt, AMS Dr Gulzar Ahmed, Dr Asad, Dr Rao Hashim, Saeed Ahmed Taj, Dr Agha Almas and others addressed the seminar. The speakers urged upon the need to create awareness about hepatitis among the masses. They also asked the people to follow preventive measures to save them from the disease.