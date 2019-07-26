ICU teachers oppose extension to VC

PESHAWAR: The teaching staff of Islamia College University vowed to resist any step on the part of the provincial government to give an extension to Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Habib Ahmad, whose tenure ended on Friday. The teaching staff at a meeting of the association urged the government to appoint forthwith an acting vice chancellor for the university and advertise the post without any delay. The meeting was chaired by the president of the teaching staff association, Dr Dil Nawaz Khan. The participants discussed the existing situation in the university and agreed that under the Universities Act 2012 (amended 2016), the tenure of Dr Habib Ahmad had ended. As the government has not yet approved the Key Performance Indicators, it is not possible under the very act to give him an extension, they said. They said that until the position was filled out, the pro-vice-chancellor should be appointed as the acting vice-chancellor as enshrined in the act.