Couple, daughter shot dead

OKARA: A man, his wife and one daughter were shot dead by unidentified assailants on Friday. Syed Safdar Hussain of Shergarh, his wife and two daughters were heading towards Habibabad in a car, when some assailants opened fire at them, leaving Safdar Husain, his wife and a daughter dead on the spot. A one-year-old daughter survived the attack.
