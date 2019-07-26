Three of a family shot dead

KASUR: Three members of a family were shot dead near Habibabad on Friday. Safdar Abbas, a resident of Okara, his wife Sanam Zohra and two daughters, Syeda Arwa Abbas (6) and Hira Batul (8-month old) were on their way by a car when some unknown accused riding on two motorcycles opened fire at them. As a result, Safdar Abbas, Sanam Zohra and Arwa Abbas were killed on the spot while Hira Batul remained safe. Sadar Pattoki police have registered a case.