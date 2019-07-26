CM directs officials to expedite work on economic zones

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed officials to ensure the completion of approach roads of Rashakai Economic Zone in addition to completing the revision of development agreement and finalisation of pending modalities.

These directives were issued by the chief minister while chairing a Progress Review Meeting of the Industries Department, said an official handout.

The meeting was also attended by his special assistant on industries Abdul Kareem, principal secretary Shahab Ali Shah, SSU head Sahibzada Saeed, secretary Industries and other senior officials.

He asked the officials to move a formal summary for transfer of 50 acres land for Swat Economic Zone in addition to ensuring the launch of work on Mohmand Marble Industrial Zone by the end of the current month.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to finalise a workable plan in consultation with the Finance Department for the purchase of 1000 acres additional land for the establishment of Hattar Special Economic Zone.

The chief minister stated that industries played an important role in revenue generation and livelihood opportunities and can tackle unemployment.

The chief minister was briefed on the progress on eight proposed economic zones in different regions of the province along with work progress on 13 developmental projects related to the Industries Department.

The chief minister was informed that the draft development agreement of Rashakai Special Economic Zone had been finalised and the ground-breaking ceremony would be held immediately after its approval.

He said the required land for the project should be cleared and provision of electricity and gas supply should be ensured within the timeframe, so that work may be initiated promptly.

The chief minister stated that Mohmand Marble Industrial Zone is the first-ever industrial zone to be established by the provincial government in the merged districts, for which, he said, that all necessary modalities should be worked out on priority basis so that people of the tribal districts may benefit from the dividends of industrialisation.

With regard to industrialization initiative in the southern districts of the province, he said that Darband Special Economic Zone, to be established on 2,600 acres of land, has the most feasible geographical location and it would also bring an industrial revolution in the southern districts.

The chief minister directed the officials to prepare PC-I and business plan for the establishment of Buner Special Economic Zone on 125 acres of land, preparation of master plan and transfer of remaining land of Bannu Economic Zone, preparation of comprehensive plan for establishment of small industrial zones in Khyber district.