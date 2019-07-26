Private degrees

I wish to bring attention to the measures being taken by the HEC to abolish the private BA and MA degrees. They are being done away with and others are going to be introduced like the BS four year programme. This programme has a wide scope and its integral importance cannot be denied, but it’s important to mention that it’s a regular degree in which a student is enrolled as a regular student which must be done over the course of four years. Private students were still allowed to privately continue doing MA or BA degrees and many did continue to do so but recently the HEC decided to cancel them altogether from the next year forward. This really has shattered the hopes of many with jobs to continue their education as irregular candidates. I myself have received all of my education as a private student.

Government servants and the like have jobs that prevent them from going away to university or college on a regular basis. They will be left unable to get a proper education due to such blind policies. I do not oppose the ideas of these new degree programmes, but I’m of the opinion that the private degrees of BA and MA should not be cancelled completely. I request the education minister, HEC director and the Supreme Court to look into this matter. These measures should be stopped at earliest, so that the right of getting education will not be unfairly taken away from those that wish to move forward in their careers.

Numan B Swabi

Makran