Sat Jul 27, 2019
July 27, 2019

Generating profit

Newspost

 
July 27, 2019

We are paying Rs600 bn to Rs900 bn annually to independent power producers without generating a single unit of electricity. The contract with IPPs are signed by previous governments who had a vested interest in doing so because they all have shares in these IPPs which is why we are financing these sharks.

The power division ministry must carry out studies and take practical steps towards enhancing electricity production through solar and wind energy production. At the same time, comprehensive studies must be carried out to produce electricity from the garbage accumulated in each city. Small units can be installed in each city to produce electricity from garbage which is in abundance throughout the country.

In order to save on consumption of fuel, the government must think on importing and manufacturing hybrid and electric cars. This way, we can save around $5 billion per annum on petrol expenses. This way not only can we save lot of fuel but this will also contribute towards preserving the ozone layer and preventing global warming.

Arshad N Qureshi

Islamabad

