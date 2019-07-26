Battered wives

I would like to draw attention towards the disgusting actions of actor Mohsin Abbas Haider who allegedly tortured his wife Fatema Sohail after she caught him cheating. He has rejected the allegations but some neighbours have also testified that he was abusing her.

The ways in which abusers are allowed to get away with such terrible action all point out the flaws of a male-dominated society. Fatema has raised her voice against this terrible treatment and he is campaigning on social media for men’s rights because he feels cheated as he lost his place on a talk show when this was unearthed. His wife deserves justice, as do all women who silently suffer in abusive households. I plead to the concerned authorities to ensure that abusers are treated harshly and swiftly so that they learn that their wives are not punching bags.

Maryam Baqi

Kech

*****

Domestic violence is an endemic social and public health problem and is sadly prevalent in much of Pakistan. The case of Mohsin Abbas Haider is just one such example of how domestic violence exists in our society, no matter your class status or background. Women are not safe in this society because no-one takes such cases seriously. Abusers take advantage of our lack of law and regulation policies and the inaction of authorities. We create monsters by letting them exist without punishing such behaviour.

They need to learn that those in a marriage are equals and by agreeing to marry them you agreed to accord them the respect, love and security that they deserve. It is our duty and responsibility to report such cases. It is not a ‘family matter’ to ignore when we forget our empathy and respect to others as human beings. You would not wish such a fate on your sisters or your mothers or your daughters then why would you stay silent when it happens? By staying silent and allowing it to continue you become part of it as well as you enable the abuser. You will be just as guilty as if you had raised a hand against your wife yourself. Remember that.

Syed H Rizvi

Multan