Sat Jul 27, 2019
July 27, 2019

Religious freedom

July 27, 2019

I was happy to receive news that Pakistan has now agreed to visa-free access for the Indian pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara monument in Pakistan.

In fact such understanding steps to give people their religious freedom in faith helps a lot towards earning the trust of the people. The global community should also work towards such peaceful understanding of faith.

Senthil S Durai

Mumbai

