tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
I was happy to receive news that Pakistan has now agreed to visa-free access for the Indian pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara monument in Pakistan.
In fact such understanding steps to give people their religious freedom in faith helps a lot towards earning the trust of the people. The global community should also work towards such peaceful understanding of faith.
Senthil S Durai
Mumbai
I was happy to receive news that Pakistan has now agreed to visa-free access for the Indian pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara monument in Pakistan.
In fact such understanding steps to give people their religious freedom in faith helps a lot towards earning the trust of the people. The global community should also work towards such peaceful understanding of faith.
Senthil S Durai
Mumbai