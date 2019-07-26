close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
AFP
July 27, 2019

Djokovic, Del Potro withdraw from Montreal event

Sports

AFP
July 27, 2019

MONTREAL: Wimbledon champion and world number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next month’s US Open hardcourt tuneup event in Montreal, saying he needs more rest after capturing his 16th Grand Slam singles crown.

The 32-year-old Serbian, who outlasted Roger Federer in an epic All-England Club final earlier this month, was joined by Argentina’s 12th-ranked Juan Martin Del Potro in pulling out of the ATP Masters Canada tournament.

“I’m sorry to announce that I decided to pull out of Rogers Cup,” Djokovic said in a statement released by Tennis Canada. “With the support of my team, I have decided to give my body longer rest and recovery time before coming back again to play.

Del Potro was injured last month at Queen’s and underwent right knee patella surgery and is undergoing rehabilitation for the setback.

