Incumbent Coe is only candidate for IAAF presidency

PARIS: Sebastian Coe is set to continue as president of the International Association of Athletics Federations after the organisation announced on Friday that no one else has put their name forward for the September election.

The 62-year-old Briton became president in 2015, taking over from Lamine Diack whose 16-year reign ended in chaos amid charges he and his son obstructed sanctions against Russia for doping in return for payments.

In June, French authorities said that the 86-year-old Diack and his son Papa Massata Diack are to stand trial on charges of corruption and money laundering.

The Diack affair has dominated Coe’s first term along with the Russian doping crisis.

The double Olympic 1,500 metres champion will now serve a second four-year term following the election, due to be held in Doha in September before the IAAF World Championships.