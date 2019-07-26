Navy consolidate lead at Shooting Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy extended their lead on the second day of the 3rd Parvez Abbasi Open Shooting Championship at PN Shooting Range, Karsaz, here on Friday.

In the women’s 25 metre Big Bore Pistol event, Navy’s Mehwish Farhan and Kinza Shabbir won gold and bronze medals, respectively, while Bakhtawar Bhatti of SSU claimed silver medal.

In the women’s 10 metre Air Rifle event, Navy’s Fatima Aftab, Aqsa Ghufran and Nadra Raees captured gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the Skeet Olympic event for under-25, Navy’s Zeeshan Hussain, Shehzad Jamil and Wajahat Khan claimed gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the men’s Air Rifle event, Navy’s Ghufran Adil, Zeeshan Shakir and Hassan Abbas scooped gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the men’s 50 metre point 22 Telescopic Sight event, Asmatullah and Fazal Subhan of RSSC won gold and silver medals, respectively, while Hilmad Khan from Balochistan claimed bronze medal.

In the men’s 300 metre Big Bore Rifle Telescopic Sight event, ASF’s Abdullah Zafar and Osama Zafar clinched gold and silver medals, respectively, while Mahfooz Urasani of Rangers grabbed bronze medal.

At the end of the second day, Navy took 26 medals (nine gold, seven silver, 10 bronze) to claim first position while ASF with four medals (one gold, three silver) stood second.

RSSC with two medals (one gold, one silver) claimed third position, while Sindh (one gold), SSU (one silver), Sindh Rangers (one bronze) and BRA (one bronze) secured fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh positions, respectively.