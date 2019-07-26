England dismiss Ireland for 38 to complete dramatic Test win

LONDON: England gave themselves a huge pre-Ashes boost by skittling Ireland for just 38 to win their one-off Test by 143 runs on Friday, emphatically crushing the visitors’ hopes of a stunning upset.

Ireland, playing only their third Test, were chasing just 182 runs at Lord’s to complete what would have been one of the biggest upsets in cricket history.

But they did not get close, lasting just 94 balls as Chris Woakes took a career-best six wickets for 17 runs and Stuart Broad returned figures of 4-19.

Ireland’s pitiful second-innings score was the seventh-lowest total of all time and the lowest since 1955.

“I knew that was a lot of runs (to make) on that surface,” said England captain Joe Root, whose side mustered just 85 runs in their first innings.

“It’s very pleasing, the way we managed certain pressure situations,” he added. “It wasn’t by any stretch the perfect game for us but sometimes that can be a really important part of your learning.”

England had decided to rest World Cup winners Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes while James Anderson was missing with a calf injury.

All three are expected to be in the Ashes squad due to be named on Saturday.

Ireland, playing England for the first time in a Test, have now lost all three of their matches at this level following defeats by Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Score Board

England won toss

England 1st Innings 85 (T Murtagh 5-13, M Adair 3-32)

Ireland 1st Innings 207 (A Balbirnie 55; S Curran 3-28, O Stone 3-29)

England 2nd Innings (overnight 303-9)

J Leach c Adair b Murtagh 92

R Burns c Wilson b Rankin 6

J Roy b Thompson 72

J Denly run out 10

*J Root c Wilson b Adair 31

†J Bairstow lbw b Adair 0

M Ali c Wilson b Rankin 9

C Woakes c Balbirnie b Adair 13

S Curran c McCollum b Thompson 37

S Broad not out 21

O Stone b Thompson 0

Extras (b1, lb7, nb4) 12

Total (all out, 77.5 overs) 303

Fall: 1-26, 2-171, 3-182, 4-194, 5-194, 6-219, 7-239, 8-248, 9-293, 10-303

Bowling: Murtagh 18-3-52-1; Adair 20-7-66-3; Rankin 17-1-86-2; Thompson 12.5-0-44-3; McBrine 10-1-47-0

Ireland 2nd Innings

*W Porterfield c Bairstow b Woakes 2

J McCollum c Root b Woakes 11

A Balbirnie c Root b Broad 5

P Stirling b Woakes 0

K O’Brien lbw b Broad 4

†G Wilson lbw b Woakes 0

S Thompson c Root b Woakes 4

M Adair b Broad 8

A McBrine c Root b Broad 0

T Murtagh b Woakes 2

B Rankin not out 0

Extras (b1, lb1) 2

Total (all out, 15.4 overs) 38

Fall: 1-11, 2-18, 3-19, 4-24, 5-24, 6-24, 7-32, 8-36, 9-36, 10-38

Bowling: Broad 8-3-19-4; Woakes 7.4-2-17-6

Result: England won by 143 runs

Man of the Match: Jack Leach (England)

Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (Sri Lanka) and Aleem Dar (Pakistan). TV umpire: Paul Wilson (Australia). Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)