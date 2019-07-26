close
Sat Jul 27, 2019
July 27, 2019

SL says illegal UK waste offloaded to India, Dubai

World

July 27, 2019

COLOMBO: A Sri Lankan investigation into nearly 3,000 tonnes of illegally imported hazardous waste has shown that some of it was sent on to India and Dubai, a top minister said on Friday.

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera told parliament the importer of the waste had reshipped about 180 tonnes of raw garbage to India and Dubai in 2017 and 2018.

Sri Lanka’s customs department found that a local company imported 241 containers from Britain, out of which 15 had been sent to India and two to Dubai.

