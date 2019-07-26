Govt asked to lower fertiliser, pesticide prices

MARDAN: The Anjuman-e-Kashtkaran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Niamat Shah Roghani on Friday asked the government to withdraw increase in the prices of fertilizers and pesticides.

In a statement, he said the farmers could not afford to buy fertilizers and pesticides due to high prices as it would affect the crop yield.

He added that in the prevailing situation, the government should provide agricultural subsidies to help the farmers.

Niamat Shah added that agriculture was the mainstay of the country’s economy as 85 percent of the population was dependent on it.

He said the agricultural land was decreasing due to the establishment of townships, expressways, roads and schools.

The farmer body chief demanded the government to announce an agriculture policy.