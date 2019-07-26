Darul Ehsas Center opened in AJK

RAWALAKOT: To accommodate the poor orphan children a Darul-Ehsas Centre has been installed in district Rawalakot of AJK.

AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan and Managing Director Pakistan Baitul-Mal (PBM), Aon Abbas Buppi unveiled the plaque to inaugurate a state-of-the-art centre in a glorious ceremony held at district Rawalakot in the presence of prominent socio-political figures of the area and local administration.

Addressing the ceremony, AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan, appreciated the PBM’s initiatives to protect the rights of vulnerable and deprived children of the society. He also reaffirmed the present government’s resolution for betterment of the marginalised segments.

PBM Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi, in his speech, exhibited his commitment to enroll further 10,000 children by launching more centres throughout the country as envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“To annihilate poverty is my mission; in order to address the thorny issues associated with it like hunger, illness, illiteracy, susceptibility and others, an inclusive plan is being implemented,” he shared.

The centre in Rawalakot is having capacity to accommodate 100 children where they will be provided with all the basic needs of life, including food, clothing, education and sports. At present the PBM is running 42 numbers of “Darul-Ehsas” in various districts of the country to facilitate more than 4,000 vulnerable orphan children.