Three die, thousands stuck in Balakot after landsliding

BALAKOT: Three persons, including two siblings, lost their lives after flooding in Jalkhand Nullas and thousands of tourists have been trapped in Balakot and Jalkhand after landsliding.

As per details, the visitors stranded for two days are facing shortage of food and fuel is running out of vehicles as Naran-Babusar Top Road remained blocked for second day.

Balakot Assistant Commissioner said that Kaghan Road is blocked at eight points between Jalkhand and Borawai due to landsliding and called for helicopter service from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for rescue work.