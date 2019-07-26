Govt to formulate policy for Zaireen to Iran, Iraq, Syria

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs has decided to formulate a policy to facilitate Zaireen intending to visit their holy places in Iran, Iraq and Syria.

The policy involving private operators to be devised on pattern of Haj and Umra polcy would be placed before the federal cabinet for approval before advent of holy month of Moharram. The Minister for Religious Affairs, Noorul Haq Qadri, on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss initial details of the policy. “The policy will be implemented immediately this year,” said the Ministry’s spokesman while quoting decision of the meeting.

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfi Bokhari; Parliamentary Secretary for Religious Affairs, Jahangir Aftab and Federal Secretary Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmad also attended the meeting.

Some Shia Ulema, including Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, Allama Amin Shaheedi, Allama Arif Wahidi and Ghazanfar Abbas, were also present. Prominent among places to be covered in the policy include Shrines of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), Imam Reza (RA), Imam Abu Hanifa (RA), Imam Abdul Qadir Jillani (RA), Bahauddin Naqashbandi Bokhari (RA) and Imam Mujtaba (RA). The minister said the policy would be finalised in consultation with Shia ulema.