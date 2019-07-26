US relies on Pakistan to end war in Afghanistan: Chinese media

BEIJING: US President Donald Trump relied upon Pakistan to end war in Afghanistan says Chinese Media while commenting on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Washington.

According to a report published in the Global Times, Islamabad has been playing an indispensable role in Washington’s interaction with Kabul. If the US hopes to extend its presence in Afghanistan it needs Pakistan’s cooperation. In 2017 after just taking office, Trump increased the US military presence in Afghanistan by increasing troop numbers in the country to over 15,000. The growing number of troops also involved transporting more logistical equipment for which Pakistan provides the optimal route.

Without Pakistan’s help the US would only be able to access Afghanistan through the Central Asian countries. If that happens Washington would be hobbled by Moscow as most of these countries are under the Russian sphere of influence.

Currently the Trump administration is trying to negotiate with Taliban on pulling troops out of Afghanistan. To end the war in Afghanistan, Pakistan s help is essential. A load of withdrawal work negotiations with Taliban to secure the stability of Afghanistan need the neighboring country’s help. If Islamabad plays spoilsport Washington would achieve nothing.

US economic aid to Pakistan an important bargaining chip when negotiating issues on Afghanistan would have been another important subject to come up for discussion during the visit.

In early 2018 Trump tweeted The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion in aid over the last 15 years and they have given us nothing but lies and deceit and then cut millions of dollars in aid to Islamabad. Pakistan is expecting the US to restore the dole because the South Asian country is struggling with a weak economy.

Ahead of the meeting between the two leaders Trump said, “All of that money can come back depending on what we work out. Therefore if economic assistance is restored it will signal further cooperation between the two countries to deal with Afghanistan.”

Second since Imran Khan became the prime minister the US has not had a clear picture about him and his administration. Trump’s New South Asia Strategy in August 2017 throws its weight behind India marginalizing Pakistan. Since Pakistan now has a different prime minister, Trump may hope to redefine and reposition US policy toward the country through the cricketer turned premier’s visit.

Third Pakistan is an influential country in the Islamic world and the only Muslim nation to possess a nuclear weapon. Due to worsening ties between Washington and Tehran and Riyadh, Trump may have new notions about its ties with Pakistan. Trump’s invitation to Imran Khan may be related to US policy on Islam.