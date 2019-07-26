Govt to be soft with opposition rallies, protests

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government finalised a two-prong strategy against opposition by deciding to go strongly in the media against those corrupt and convicted politicians appearing as political martyrs on media, while not interfering or barring the opposition from conducting protest rallies.



Prime Minister Imran Khan held a huddle with the government spokespersons on Friday and issued important directives and guidelines. During the meeting, the spokespersons were also instructed that the convicted persons should not be allowed to become political martyrs and mislead the people on the media and they must be strongly confronted on the air waves and press. The prime minister directed that the accountability process should continue without discrimination against the corrupt elements.

At the same time, the sources quoted the prime minister as instructing the meeting that the opposition should not be prevented from holding protest rallies as their democratic right, however they must not be allowed to unleash chaos or disturbances in the country. The prime minister however clarified that in case of any violence perpetrated by the opposition then the law must take its own course. The prime minister, sources said took the meeting into confidence over his successful visit to the United States.

Imran further advised them to portray a positive image of the government to the public.The country had come out of the economic crisis, the premier said, adding that efforts are now being made to provide maximum relief to the people with regard to basic necessities. The sources further said the strategy and options regarding the no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was also discussed during the meeting, with the coalition representatives apprising the prime minister of the number game.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government has decided not to bar the opposition from holding public meetings and rallies. She told the media persons that the decision had been taken here at a meeting of spokespersons, which was presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan. However, she emphasised that the state and the government would fulfill its responsibilities, if they (opposition) tried to unleash unrest or disturbance in the country. Dr Awan said that the opposition parties had brought the nation to this precarious position and the government has to rectify the situation. She claimed the opposition’s bid to observe July 25 as black day had miserably failed, as the masses had already rejected them through their vote on July 25 last year. Even, PML-N, she said, failed to hold a public meeting in Lahore.

The PTI government, she noted, has already taken vital measures on economy and Pakistan’s image abroad has strengthened as a responsible state. She advised the opposition leaders to reply to the allegations against them in the courts and added the government was ready to work with the opposition but not allow anarchy, as political stability is key to economic revival and stability.

On the move of establishment of media courts, she said that it is a proposal, floated by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority for if the media owners flout the law or rules and if there is any complaint of a media worker against a media owner, it could be speedily decided. She explained that the courts are already overburdened while there are as many as 1,157 Pemra cases pending there. She added the media courts would benefit the media-related people while the government has nothing to do with them. She dispelled the impression, created by some quarters that through such courts, the government would try to ‘snub’ the media. Dr Awan continued that the media courts would work like the FBR’s tax courts and added in case of lack of consensus among the stakeholders, the move could be put aside. She noted the draft had been shared with APNS, PBA and CPNE for their input.

She said on the recommendations of the federal cabinet, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved recovery of expenditure, incurred personally beyond the permissible limits and authorisations by the previous prime ministers. She added it had been decided that the expenditures incurred by the former prime ministers from 2008-2018 would be recovered from them for which the bills would be sent to them. The special assistant noted the past rulers misused the PIA like chingchi rickhsaw. She lamented that PIA pilots were made to work as their personal drivers. “The flights of the national flag carrier were re-routed 27 times and to keep Bhutto alive, PIA flights continued to be diverted to Sukkur causing losses to the airlines and the nation,” she noted.

She said the way PIA was flagrantly misused, no one would even misuse a rented bicycle. She held responsible former prime ministers Yusuf Raza Gilani, Pervaiz Ashraf and Nawaz Sharif for misusing the national airlines. Referring to former president Mamnoon Hussain, she alleged the nation had to pay a bill to tune of Rs270 million for ‘dahi bhallas’.

She said during a briefing on PIA the cabinet was informed that from 2008 to 2018, the national airlines was used for personal pleasure trips and to take family members to performing Haj and Umras. She added that against the international practice of 200 persons per plane, 503 people were recruited for one plane purely for political ends and the labour unions like People’s Union and Air League had a lead role in that connection.

She said unauthorised persons were issued boarding passes and as many as 35 offices of PIA were occupied by unions and some 250 PIA personnel were deputed to serve the union office-bearers. She continued in order to "keep Bhutto alive", 21 domestic flights were taken to the Sukkur airport, causing Rs5.5 million loss to the national flag carrier, whereas from 2012 to 2017, 50 VIP fights were operated incurring a loss of Rs1.6 billion. Of these, she noted, 45 were operated from 2015 to 2017 causing loss of Rs954 million. She also mentioned how the PIA aircraft were used even to fetch nappies, nannies and children. The SAPM said when Zill-e-Subhani, His Majesty, had a heart problem, it was propagated that he was being treatment from personal expenses. However during his treatment in London, an apartment was declared as the PM's camp office and a PIA plane remained in London costing the nation Rs280 million.

Under the Prime Minister’s direction, a new chairman was tasked to revive the PIA and in the last two months, it has posted Rs46 million income. While in line with the Prime Minister and the government’s austerity drive, PIA;s expenditure witnessed a 20 percent decline as well. It proves that if the leadership is honest and committed, even in the worst conditions, positive results could be achieved, Dr Awan noted. She was hopeful that by the next year, PIA would come out of the woods.

To questions, she said there is a fundamental difference between Jehangir Tareen and Maryam Safdar, as the former was only convicted while the latter was also given sentence and is currently out on bail. She clarified that Prime Minister Imran Khan has no personal grudge or enmity with Nawaz Sharif and he did not initiate cases against him or convicted him. She said the provincial government would decide about the jail facilities given to Nawaz Sharif and others in accordance with the law and the jail manual.

Meanwhile, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Sindh provincial government has failed to provide basic facilities to the people of Sindh who are being denied clean drinking water and foodstuff and those suffering from hunger. She was talking to media after laying a floral wreath and offering fateha at the Shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar here at Sehwan Sharif on late Thursday night.

She lamented that the people of Sehwan were denied clean drinking water and health facilities despite that being the constituency of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and she was shocked to see the deteriorating condition of the sacred town. Dr Awan said those who are dreaming of power in the centre should first provide basic facilities to the people of this sacred town.