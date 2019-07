CITY PULSE: Small Is Beautiful

The Koel Gallery is hosting Alia Bilgrami, Amna Hashmi, Mariam Baniasadi, Mohsin Shafi, Saima Ali, Samar Zia and Zarina Khan’s art exhibition titled ‘Small Is Beautiful’ until July 27. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

An Apology to Shaikh Ayaz

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting Abdul Jabbar Gull, Abro Khuda Bux, Agha Jandan, Aliya Bilgrami, Aqeel Solangi, Khalil Chishtee, Meher Afroz, Mohsen Keiany, Feica and Zohra Amarta Shah’s art exhibition titled ‘An Apology to Shaikh Ayaz’ until August 2. Call 021-35373582 for more information.

Jashn-e-Sawan

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting Jashn-e-Sawan: A Festival of Contemporary Theatre until August 4, featuring the following plays: Dead End (until July 28) and Pooja (August 1 to August 4). Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Paris Ficelle

The Alliance Française is hosting a screening of ‘Paris Ficelle’ at 6:30pm on August 6. In this film, Brigitte and Colette are sisters who live together. Brigitte, the older sister, suffers a breakdown. Colette nurses her but is bored. Then she meets Joe. Call 021-35873402 for more information.