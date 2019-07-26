Governor, CM see off Dawoodi Bohra community’s spiritual leader

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday bid farewell to Dawoodi Bohra community’s spiritual leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin at the Karachi airport.

Ismail thanked Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin for visiting the country and expressed the hope that he would continue to bring about a message of peace, said a statement.

The governor on the occasion said that teachings of peace given by the Bohra community’s leader were very valuable.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present on the occasion to see off Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.

Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah and Inspector General of Police Syed Kaleem Imam were also present on the occasion.