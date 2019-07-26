Ghani tells authorities to tackle post-rain situation

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has said that in the developed countries, the drainage work starts after heavy rainfall ends, and requested the media and citizens not to panic and let the authorities do their work.

Speaking at a rain emergency meeting held at the Commissioner House on Friday, he called for coordinated and effective action to be taken to control the situation after the rainfall.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar shared that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) would assist the Sindh government in rain-related operations, adding that 90 per cent of rain drains of the district municipal corporations (DMCs) and the KMC had been cleaned, whereas, work on the remaining 10 per cent was underway.

According to a press statement from the local government ministry, all the divisional and district commissioners had been tasked to take immediate measures to tackle any emergency situation.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, chairman of all the DMCs, Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewage Board Asad Ullah Khan, Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and officials of the Pakistan Navy and the Sindh Rangers.

Ghani told the officials that since the Met department had forecasted heavy rainfall in the city, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had directed to utilise all the resources to handle any emergency situation. He directed the chairmen and the deputy commissioners of all the districts to initiate the cleanliness work on an emergency basis and get it completed within two days.

The chief minister assured all the DMCs and the KMC that there is was no shortage of funds and the provincial government was ready to support them.

Meanwhile, Akhtar requested the K-Electric to make arrangements to safeguard the lives of citizens during the monsoon season.

While answering a question, Ghani said that they keep cleaning rain drains throughout the year, and for their permanent solution, the government was taking all possible measures. He also shared that they were paying extra attention to low-lying areas. The KWSB and the DMCs had been tasked to install pumps in those areas to drain out the rain water.

As many as 45 machineries were on standby with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority for the DMCs only if they would face a shortage. The water board had also been directed to keep their machineries and pumps on standby with sufficient fuel.