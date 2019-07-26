Raees Mama indicted for killing cops

Anti-Terrorism Court-VII (ATC) on Friday framed charges against alleged target killer Raees ud Din alias Mama in a case about the killing and injuring policemen in an attack in 2014.

Raees, a former incharge of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s Korangi sector, has been accused of killing sub-inspector Sadruddin and constable Sheraz and injuring constable Liaquat Ali in an attack on police in Korangi 2 ½.

He was arrested through Interpol in Malaysia and brought back to Karachi in March 2018.

Police said the suspect had fled the country to avert arrest. It added that the suspect changed its destination from time to time.

According to the prosecution, on May 7, 2014, Raees along with seven other men fired at a three-member team of police performing duty in the area and seriously wounded all of them. SI Sadruddin died on his way to hospital while Sheraz died later.

The FIR was lodged against Raees, Naseem alias Waseem Commando, Junaid alias Bulldog and Yusuf alias Dehshatgard as Ali gave a statement to police, saying that he saw them with four others in the attackers. They were pillion-riding on four motorbikes, he added.

The judge read out the charges to Raees and asked if he accepted the alleged crime. He denied and opted to contest. Indicting the accused, the court issued notices to the witnesses to appear and record their testimonies in the case.

The court had declared three accused on the run, Naseem, Junaid and Yusuf, proclaimed offenders at a previous hearing.They have perpetual warrants of arrest issued against them. Two others, Jahangir Soomro and Shakir, have already been charged by the court.

The case was registered under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempting to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 183 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code read with section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act at the Korangi police station.