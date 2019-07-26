FFBL reports quarterly loss

KARACHI: Fauji Fertiliser Bin Qasim Ltd (FFBL) on Friday a net loss of Rs0.55/share on decline in margins by 2ppts year-on-year to 16 percent and increase in finance cost by 98 percent year-on-year to Rs2.3 billion.

The company also skipped interim cash dividend for the quarter year ended June 30, 2019.

Food business of the Fauji Foods posted gross loss of Rs444 million or 39 percent of sales in the second quarter of financial year 2019 against Rs29 million in corresponding period of last year.

Increased production cost owing to rupee devaluation and tough competition from peers hit the company’s food business.

The GP margins in fertilizer business witnessed increase of 3ppts year-on-year to 11 percent amidst better urea pricing. Finance cost increased substantially amid increase in interest rate and borrowings of the company.

Further, the company booked tax reversal of 19 percent in 2Q2019 against tax expense of 37 percent in 2Q2018.