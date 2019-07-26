Stocks dip on disappointing earnings, growth worries

Stocks slipped on Friday as weak quarterly corporate earnings and renewed fears of a slowdown in growth dampened investors mood, dealers said.

They said a silence over the Rs 20 billion stocks support fund, selling from financial institutions, roll-over week and weak quarterly earnings resulted in correction in the index.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 1.06 percent or 343.13 points to close at 32,103.27 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a low of 0.96 percent or 147.95 points to end at 15,283.39 points level.

Of 310 active scrips, 50 moved up, 243 retreated, and 17 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 86.567 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 63.516 million shares in the previous session.

Analysts said investors have adopted cautious approach after the index fallen below 32,300 points level. Current level hints weakness in the market mostly because of the dismal financial results of the companies, where profits are down by 30 to 70 percent from the preceding year,” an analyst said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said stocks closed bearish on dismal earnings outlook.

“Dismal financial results in autos, fertiliser kept pressure throughout the trading session. Banking stocks outperformed on higher spreads and deposits,” Mehanti said. He said World Bank draft report downgrading ranking in fiscal deficit management, dismal data on textile exports plunging 15 percent year-on-year in June, concerns over surging external debt and falling rupee parity played catalytic role in bearish close.

Dealers said market might see some more downward correction in short-term on lack of any positive trigger.

Auto sector came under hectic selling pressure where share fell price Rs2 to Rs29/share on declining sales. Auto sales in the year ended June 30, 2019 declined 7 percent to 240,646 units as compared with 258,632 units. Car sales in June 2019 declined by 5 percent to 17,561 units compared to same period last year.

Moreover fertilizer sector showed minus signs on back of sales figures which remain flat. National Fertilizer Development Center (NFDC) published the monthly fertilizer volumes where total fertilizer off-take was down 0.8 percent year-on-year and 7.5 percent month-on-month in June 2019. Share price of fertiliser companies dropped in range of 35 paisa to Rs 1.39/share.

The large-scale manufacturing sector shrank 3.78 percent during May from a year ago, latest data showed. The contraction came amid dismal performance in the fertiliser, leather, pharmaceutical, and chemical sectors raising fears of large-scale layoffs in the industrial sector. The dismal performance in the industrial sector shows the economy is likely to slow down further despite government expectations for the GDP growth to clock in at 3.3pc in FY2019/20.

The highest gainers were Gatron Industries, up Rs9.39 to close at Rs314.89/share, and Sazgar Engineering, up Rs8.07 to finish at Rs188.93/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Nestle Pakistan, down Rs306.74 to close at Rs5828.25/share, and Pakistan Tobacco down Rs100.59 to close at Rs2399.40/share.

BOP recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 23.848 billion shares. The bank’s scrip gained Rs0.17 to close at Rs8.23/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Fauji Fertiliser Bin recording a turnover of 2.021 million shares, whereas the scrip lost Rs1 to end at Rs16.04/share.