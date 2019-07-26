Rupee falls

The rupee ended weaker against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market on Friday, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 160.58 per dollar, compared with Thursday’s close of 160.45.

However, the currency posted gains in the open market. It traded at 160.50 to the dollar, compared with 160.70 in the previous session.

Dealers said the rupee witnessed some losses during the session on Friday due to dollar demand from importers.

“Domestic currency is likely to weaken further in the coming sessions on the back of debt related outflows,” the dealer added.

The country is scheduled to repay $25 million in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan on August 1, 2019. However, the rupee might still appreciate due to the Eid-ul-Azha related remittance flows.

Data issued by the central bank showed that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped by 2.53 percent or $387 million during the week ended on July 19.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.862 billion, compared with $15.249 billion in the previous week.

The SBP’s reserves decreased by $389 million to $7.611 billion due to external debt servicing and other official payments. The reserves of commercial banks rose to $7.250 billion from $7.247 billion.