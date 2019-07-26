FBR deploys customs officials for 24/7 clearance at Torkham

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has deployed additional 54 customs officials for ensuring round the clock operation at Torkham to facilitate trade with Afghanistan, a statement said on Friday.

The posting of staff was notified in pursuance to the directives issued by the prime minister for activating customs clearance on 24/7 basis.

Member Customs (Operations) Dr Jawwad Uwais Agha issued the instructions for posting of the staff following a meeting that was convened by Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment matters Arbab Shezad.

The statement said FBR Chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi had already given top priority to this matter as in his view the exports and transit to Afghanistan was very important.

The statement said although Pakistan Customs was facing shortage of staff, yet 54 customs personnel consisting superintendents, appraisers, inspectors and supporting staff had been deployed at Model Customs Collectorate of Appraisement, Peshawar for Torkham.

It said customs clearance at the border would be done in three shifts. “As a prelude, the customs operations have already been expanded starting from 7:00am till 9:00pm, for the last two months,” it added.

According to the statement round the clock operation would be started soon at a formal ceremony.