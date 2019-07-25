‘Government urged to facilitate real estate investors’

Obaid Abrar Khan

‘Eighteen’ is going to launch new real estate projects in Karachi and Abbottabad in next two months after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan. CEO of ‘Eighteen’ Tarek Hamdy while talking to ‘The News’ said that a meeting of Chairman Ora Developers Naguib Sawiris and Anwar Saifullah with Prime Minister Imran is expected in September to discuss more foreign direct investment opportunities in Pakistan, after that ‘Eighteen’ would find new location for real estate projects after starting in Karachi and Abbottabad. “Lahore is also on demand but it too congested now,” he added. He told that in meeting with the PM, main sponsors would also offer to build lowcost home that are needed and also initiated by PM Imran Khan. Now we are waiting to the government to issue the policy and tender the documents for that. Answering what steps government should take to bring foreign investment in real estate business in Pakistan, CEO of ‘Eighteen’ Tarek Hamdy suggested that concern authorities should facilitate the investors like other countries are facilitating them. Tarek Hamdy said Pakistan government should make one body or starts one window operation to facilitate the foreign investors. Like in real estate business if someone is looking for the land or NOC from any government department he should approaches the one window despite of requesting so many departments to get the NOCs or other approvals. Talking about ‘Eighteen’ Tarek Hamdy rejected the impression that this project is only for elite class. He told that 65 per cent of product is for middle class. Our 500 units are studio apartments and one bed, which is for young couples. “We are offering fully furnished units including all home appliances, which is very cheap as compare to other offers available in the market” he said and added that our 326 units are locked so for. He further said that ‘Eighteen’ is providing services to all the classes, one who has more money can buy big house otherwise people also have option for small houses. Our aim is to create harmony among the community. ‘Eighteen’ is a partnership between Ora Developers and Saif Group in conjunction with Kohistan Builders and Developers. 'Eighteen' covers an area of 2.7 million square yards with over 2000 residential units, 7200 yard Championship Golf Course. 45,000 sqft golf clubhouse, 561,000 sqft Mall, 1.2m sqft commercial center, 100,000 sqft medical facility, 150 rooms luxury hotel, 44,000 sqft community centre, 16,500 sqft mosque and 121,000 sqft schools. The project is being developed at accost of $2 billion, with an estimated completion date of 2024. Tarek Hamdy has held a number of executive positions such as General Manager of Schreder Lighting (Belgium), Managing Director of Technolite (France) and Managing Director for IMS a subsidiary of the M.A. Kharafi Group (Kuwait). For years, Tarek Hamdy has been on board of the His Royal Highness the Prince’s Charities Foundation as a Special Projects Director for projects in the Middle East. In late 2,000 Tarek Hamdy was appointed as Chief Executive Officer to lead on the development of Hail Economic City (KSA) for ALMAL Investment Company, specialised in the development of infrastructure and mega projects. His involvement was directly related with the development of infrastructure components such as: airports, transportation and logistics, utilities, land development, commercial and real estate products. During this time, Tarek has also been involved in the development of the Disodado Macapagal airport in the Philippines, the Yasmine Hammamet Marina in Tunisia, the JENMAR studios in Puerto Rico and the Green Moutains in Lybia.