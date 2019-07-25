Phelps praises Milak

GWANGJU, South Korea: Michael Phelps paid tribute to Hungarian teenager Kristof Milak’s “beautiful technique” after he took down the American legend’s long-standing 200 metres butterfly record at the world championships in South Korea. Phelps described Milak’s time of one minute, 50.73 seconds in Gwangju as “incredible”, although he admitted his astonishment was tinged with sadness at losing a world record which had stood since 2009. The 19-year-old Milak sliced a whopping 0.78 seconds off Phelps’s previous world best, which was achieved during the bodysuit era, after flirting with the record for much of the past season. —AFP