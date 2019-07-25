Inzi for supporting new chief selector

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Pakistan’s outgoing chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq requested the nation to support new chief selector and not to criticise the players. Inzamam said that being the selector of the team was the toughest phase of his cricket career due to ‘hurtful’ criticism. Inzamam, in the blog for PCB, wrote: “we must understand that it is the Pakistan team, these players need encouragement in difficult times. “I was supported by a large number of fans during my tenure. Now my contract is coming to an end,” Inzamam said. “I request that instead of criticising the new chief selector, we should adopt the practice of supporting each other in the face of difficulties,” he added.