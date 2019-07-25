close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 26, 2019

Inzi for supporting new chief selector

Sports

 
July 26, 2019

Our correspondent

LAHORE: Pakistan’s outgoing chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq requested the nation to support new chief selector and not to criticise the players. Inzamam said that being the selector of the team was the toughest phase of his cricket career due to ‘hurtful’ criticism. Inzamam, in the blog for PCB, wrote: “we must understand that it is the Pakistan team, these players need encouragement in difficult times. “I was supported by a large number of fans during my tenure. Now my contract is coming to an end,” Inzamam said. “I request that instead of criticising the new chief selector, we should adopt the practice of supporting each other in the face of difficulties,” he added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports