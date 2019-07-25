Three Pakistanis among 19 to scale K2 peak

Our correspondent

LAHORE: At least 19 mountaineers including three Pakistanis successfully scaled the 8,611 metre K2 Mountain, the world’s secondhighest peak on early Thursday, Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said. “This is the second climb of this season in two days”, Karrar Haidri, secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan said. According to Haidri the 19 mountaineers, who successfully ascended K2 on Thursday included Stafan lvanov (Bulgaria), Klara (Czech Republic), Herbert Diethelm Hellmuth (Germany),Waldemar Dominik Kowalewaski (Poland), Johann Wenzl (Austria), Moeses Fiamoncini (Brazil), Karina Ragazzo Oliani (Brazil), Maximo Gustavo (Argentina), David Roeske (USA), Anja Karena Blacha (Germany), Chhepal Sherpa (Nepal), Nima Thinduk Sherpa (Nepal), Temba Bhote (Nepal), Kasng Dawa Sherpa (Nepal), Dilawar Hussain (Pakistan), Sajid Ali Sadpara (Pakistan), Yousuf Hushe (Pakistan), Ngima Dorchi Sherpa – (Nepal), Mingtemba Sherpa (Nepal). The 21-year-old Sajid is the son of renowned mountaineer Ali Sadpara, who early this month created history when he became the only man in the world to climb Nanga Parbat for the record fifth time. Ali Sadpara also became the first Pakistani to scale half of the world’s 8000-metre peaks when he successfully ascended 8,463m Mt Makalu in May, this year.