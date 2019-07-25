close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
July 26, 2019

Scholarships for students

Lahore

 
July 26, 2019

Our correspondent

MINISTER for Human Rights and Minorities Ijaz Alam Augustine Thursday distributed cheques worth Rs 2.7 million among 91 talented students of minorities as scholarships under the directives of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. This was done at a ceremony held in Faisalabad Municipal Corporation. The minister said the government wants the minorities to get equal opportunity for education and deserving students among them get scholarships. The government is keen to facilitate the minorities in getting education, he said. The minister said the government will start skills development programme for the youth and train 40 per cent women under this programme apart from welcoming young people from the minorities in it.

