21 brilliant artists display works at Ejaz Gallery

Our correspondent

EJAZ Art Gallery has organised a group exhibition, titled “Once upon a time” and curated by Abid Aslam, showcasing the works of 21 brilliant artists, on its premises at MM Alam Road, today (Friday) at 6pm. The participating artists in this mega group show include Abid Aslam, Anas Ghauri, Aneela Khursheed, Arif Changezi, Ashraf Heera, Aylia Adil, Bin Qulander, Farhan Ali, Farrukh Adnan, Hira Zubair Ghakhar, Muhammad Suleman, Nageen Yousaf Chaudhry, Rabia Tariq, Rahim Baloch, Ramsha Rabbani, Rizwan Ali, Salman Hunzai, Tayyab Tariq, Zafar Iqbal, Zainab Mahmood and Zeeshan Ahmad. Abid Aslam, the curator of the group show commented that it was a delight to come across new structures, forms and styles of art, to know and to get interacted with such artists who have more extensive sense of creating an artwork, have wide vision and see art from another perspective. Comprising of various artists from different time zones and distinctive exposure is actually the main purpose of curating such a show. The point which triggered my mind for this show is actually to look into the fact that how it has always been an exception to see the versatility in Pakistani art and how artists have been the source of inspiration in all eras. The selected artists actually belong to different regions of Pakistan and have versatile art practices which made me think of the idea ‘to not bound them by giving any specific theme for the show’. I want each artist to work in their very own signature style and to communicate only through their artworks on a wide open note where any single person can encounter their work and make themselves mindful and inform about artists’ interests, concerns, how much artist is involved politically, socially and what in general tends them to create through their own personal experiences. Among all the participants, there are some who are multivalent in their approach and their artwork is a representation of collective conscious striving for some shared meanings in the pursuit of absent centre. Their narratives share human emotions of greater value which refute the heterogeneous, contradictory and ambivalent nature of our society. There is another group of artists who, through their artwork, narrate semblance of power, authority and micropolitics where power, in multiple situations, is being exercised through language. These artists have magnificently shown an inter-play of form and idea through amorphous figures and their innumerable social behaviours. Their artworks are the true representation of such striving forces alienated and anthropomorphic in their true nature and characters shown in the paintings are dupes of reality and reveal the innate human behaviours. In most of the compositions artists have drawn lines as a binary, complimenting each other like two sides of a coin. These lines represent a cognitive response against the observations an artist has made from his childhood until now. Among all, a three-dimensional artwork translates the women’s role in contemporary conditions where form and idea are two different realities and conjuncture of these two may produce a timeless yet confined prophecy of womanhood. Using found materials and the detritus of everyday life, artist creates metamorphosis of a female figure that hovers between monumentality and entropy. Found objects amputated from the mechanism and components seem to be placed haphazardly venerate and establish the social standing of women in our society. Visual output of this art piece presents a prolific social commentary. A distinct artwork showcasing the collaborative efforts of all the participants is also the part of this show. This particular art piece is a monogram of a friendly rendition and celebrates their communal acumens. I congratulate the whole team for generating this possibility for the participants to showcase brilliance of their mind and pursuit their art practices in a more accomplished and ecstatic manner. The exhibition will continue until 3rd August.