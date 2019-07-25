Hepatitis patients getting free drugs, says minister

LAHORE : Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid visited an anti-hepatitis free camp and met journalists at Lahore Press Club here on Thursday.

On this occasion, Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari was also present.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid while talking to media persons said in all the government hospitals registered hepatitis patients are being provided free of cost medicines across the province. In all government hospitals the facility of conducting free tests and provision of free medicines is also available, the minister added. She said the PTI government has given assurance to journalists’ community for providing best treatment facilities in all government hospitals. Free anti hepatitis camps will also be set up in different areas of the province.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid said: “Our government is very determined and keen to make government hospitals best medical centres for diagnosis and treatment of different diseases.