close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

Hepatitis patients getting free drugs, says minister

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 26, 2019

LAHORE : Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid visited an anti-hepatitis free camp and met journalists at Lahore Press Club here on Thursday.

On this occasion, Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari was also present.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid while talking to media persons said in all the government hospitals registered hepatitis patients are being provided free of cost medicines across the province. In all government hospitals the facility of conducting free tests and provision of free medicines is also available, the minister added. She said the PTI government has given assurance to journalists’ community for providing best treatment facilities in all government hospitals. Free anti hepatitis camps will also be set up in different areas of the province.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid said: “Our government is very determined and keen to make government hospitals best medical centres for diagnosis and treatment of different diseases.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore