Man arrested

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Police has arrested the suspect who pointed firearm on a man sitting in a rickshaw with murderous intent.

The arrested suspect is also the accused in the murder case of the nephew of the provincial law minister. Zafar Supari, who arrived at the police station for meeting with the suspect has also been apprehended, he was also wanted by police for showing off firearms over social media.

He has close relations with top 20 criminals of Rawalpindi. According to details, SP Potohar while briefing the City Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Rana said that on Wednesday night; Wasim Sajjad a resident of Islamabad was going from Lalkurti to Bakrmandi in a rickshaw, when near Harley street a car driver tried storming over the rickshaw, Wasim Sajjad tried to talk to him but the car driver started verbally abusing him and then pointed a gun at him with murder intent.