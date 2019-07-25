Body to re-evaluate contractors’ applications

LAHORE : Following the complaints of corruption and favouritism, Commissioner Lahore Division has constituted a committee to re-evaluate applications earlier invited for prequalification.

Sources in Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) revealed that some weeks back MCL Chief Officer initiated the process of pre-qualification of contractors for setting up makeshift markets for sacrificial animals and other jobs ahead of coming Eid-ul-Azha.

Sources claimed that the process was cancelled due to unknown reasons after which many contractors met Lahore Commissioner and lodged complaints that a senior official of MCL was trying to influence the process and wanted to get his two companies operated by his close relative into the list.

Following these complaints and widespread allegations, the commissioner directed the MCL chief officer to constitute a new evaluation committee for this process.

As per the notification issued Thursday, a committee was hereby constituted for evaluation of proposals obtained from contractors/firms/companies for pre-qualification and finalisation of framework contract under PPRA Rules, 2014 for providing supplies/services for the national events, public meetings, arrival of national/foreign delegations, government meetings, establishment of Ramazan Bazaar, temporary sale points for sacrificial animals and emergency situations etc for the financial year 2019-20.

The members of this committee included Additional Commissioner (Coord), Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Chief Officer, MCL, Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) and CPRO, MCL.

Sources alleged that the senior officer against whom contractors levelled the above mentioned allegations had managed to get Metropolitan Officer (Regulations), MCL in the committee instead of Chief Engineer, MCL. They claimed that Chief Engineer was the relevant officer who could judge the technical capacity of an individual/firm/company for the mentioned tasks but he was not included in the committee.

When contacted, Amin Akbar Chopra, MCL CPRO, said the committee was notified to redress the complaints. He, however, said that whenever the process of pre-qualification was done, such complaints arose because every participant wanted to be inside.

Over a question that the process became shaky due to the influence of a senior MCL officer, he said that no such thing existed.

Answering a question that why MO(R) was included in the committee instead of Chief Engineer, he said MO(R) was the right person to be included in this committee because no technical qualification needed in this case. He said no permanent construction was needed in setting up of makeshift Ramazan Bazaars and markets for sacrificial animals.