Man arrested for killing boy after assault

CIA Kotwali police arrested a man for killing a 10-year-old boy after subjecting him to abuse in the Batapur area some days back.

Accused Azam Butt had allegedly abused Abdul Subhan in Lakhan Sharif, Batapur, and later bricked him to death. During investigations, DNA tests of many suspects were conducted which led to the arrest of the accused.

The CCPO applauded the efforts of the Lahore Investigation Wing for arresting the accused. The CM and the IGP had also taken notice of the crime.