Couple killed, three injured in roof collapse

LAHORE : A man and his wife were killed and three others, including two children, sustained injuries when roof of their house collapsed in Village Leel near Ring Road here on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Munir Ahmad, 60, and Manzooran Bibi, 50. Upon being informed, rescuers rushed the scene and removed the bodies and survivors from the debris. The injured identified as Raza, 5, son of Abdul Sattar, Zahida Batool, 13, daughter of Talib Hussain, and Atta Muhammad, 27, son of Munir Ahmad were admitted to a local hospital.