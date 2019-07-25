July 25 ended one-family rule: Sumsam

LAHORE : Provincial Minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari has said that 25th July is a memorable day for ending the kingdom of a single family from the country.

On this day, the people of Pakistan laid the foundation of ridding themselves of thieves, dacoits, looters and those plundering the national exchequer from the country. It is a bitter lesson for the opposition that the whole nation is celebrating thanks-giving day owing to getting rid of them.

The opposition is celebrating black day on the arrest of their corrupt leaders. The minister expressed these views in a statement issued here Thursday and said that the general public had rejected the call of the opposition to celebrate black day and did not pay any heed to it. Those kept on enjoying musical chair to run government but now their massive corruption is coming to surface before the people every passing day. On this day, the people crushed the idols of corruption with their power of vote.

Sumsam Bukhari said the PPP was itself running the government in Sindh and for this reason they had no right to stage any protest. He questioned why Sharif family did not give account of their foreign properties.

The protest of opposition staged the other day met with failure. Opposition instead of protesting should rejoice Prime Minister’s successful visit to America.

The people of Pakistan looked satisfied and happy over due recognition and acceptance of the qualities of Prime Minister Imran Khan at the international level.

Thanksgiving day: Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers from Lahore and other districts of Punjab also observed ‘Thanks-giving Day’ to commemorate the PTI’s victory in July 25, 2018 general elections. The major ceremony in this regard was held in Punjab Secretariat in which sweets were distributed among the party workers. Speaking on the occasion, Ejaz Chaudhry, the senior PTI leader from Punjab, congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan for leading his party to victory as well as his successful visit to USA.

He told workers that every minister of PTI in Punjab would sit at the Chairman Secretariat for one day. He appealed the chief minister to give time to workers at this venue.

walk: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) held an awareness walk against dengue here on Thursday. LWMC Chairman Riaz Hameed and MD Ajmal Bhatti led the walk at Lorry Adda and distributed literature and shopping bags among the citizens. The chairman said that the company has always been on the forefront in fight against dengue.

“Besides operational activities which include clearance of open plots, removal of heaps of waste, de-silting and other day to day activities, extensive awareness campaigns were carried out in the city with an aim to inform and sensitise the citizens about taking preventive measures to fight dengue and avoid littering, especially during monsoon,” the chairman said.