Great potential for economic ties with Kazakhstan:Mandviwala

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala Thursday felicitated the parliament and government of Kazakhstan for hosting the upcoming Eurasian Speakers’ Conference in Kazakhstan in September this year, expressing hope that the conference would provide an opportunity for discussing different issues related to regional development and economic cooperation.

He expressed these views while talking to Akan Rekhmetullin, Ambassador-designate of Kazakhstan here at the Parliament House. “The new ambassador would contribute towards further consolidating trade and economic links between the two countries and explore possibilities of enhancing tourism,” the Deputy Chairman hoped while welcoming the new Ambassador.

Mandviwala noted “Kazakhstan is an important country for Pakistan and we place the mutual beneficial relationship with Kazakhstan at high esteem. There is a huge scope for trade and investment and respective governments need to create a conducive environment by bringing the trade and investment conglomerates closer for exploring new vistas of cooperation”.

He said that despite cordial and friendly relations between the two sides, there were no direct flights to enable the people travel conveniently and avoid longer routes to reach Nur Sultan. He also emphasized strong people to people linkages and enhanced parliamentary cooperation.

Islamabad and Nur Sultan, he noted, shared identical views on issues being faced by the region and have always enjoyed cordial and friendly cooperation at different regional and global forums. Ambassador Akan Rekhmetullin endorsed the views of

Deputy Chairman Senate and appreciated the proposals aimed at enhancing trade, investment and people to people contacts.

Deputy Chairman Senate expressed his well wishes to the new Ambassador and hoped that the new ambassador would take steps for boosting cooperation and deepening the cordial relations between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.