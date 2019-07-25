IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Nasir Janjua in video scandal

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to Nasir Janjua, main character of video scandal and blackmailing the accountability court judge Arshad Malik, who was removed after the controversy.

The court on Thursday took up the petition of Nasir Janjua filed by his lawyer seeking pre-arrest bail in case of blackmailing the accountability court judge.

The Islamabad High Court has granted the pre-arrest bail to Nasir Janjua against the surety bonds of worth Rs200,000.

Nasir Janjua, in his pre-arrest bail petition, has stated that all the allegations against him regarding the video-gate scandal are baseless.

The petition states that Nasir Janjua has nothing to do with preparation of video, participation in video exhibition or displaying of video. Petitioner is innocent and ready to join the investigation whenever required.

Granting the pre-arrest bail to Nasir Janjua till July 30, the IHC has also sought reply from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

It is to mention here that FIA had registered an FIR against all the characters of video scandal for blackmailing the accountability court judge.