Gandapur challenges Maulana Fazl

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Ali Amin Gandapur, Thursday threw up a challenge to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to face him in an election in a constituency of his choice.

According to the PTI Central Media Department, he claimed to hand down a crushing defeat to Maulana even in a constituency of his own choice. “I ask Maulana to even take a decision on fighting election from his native constituency and then get ready for a defeat,” he remarked.

Ali Amin contended that before demanding the general election, JUI chief should first try to win election from a constituency.

He claimed to down Maulana with a big margin.

He said the politics of hypocrisy and trade had been buried once and for all even his constituency people had rejected him and his politics. “In order to overcome his embarrassment, Maulana is trying to play politics of anarchy and unrest and loot and plunder. But he will not be allowed to revive such politics again,” he asserted.