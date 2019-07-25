close
Fri Jul 26, 2019
July 26, 2019

Pakistan to send its first person to space in 2022: Fawad

National

 
July 26, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will send their first person to space in 2022, announced Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday.

The minister tweeted that he was proud to announce that the selection process for the Pakistani to be sent to space will begin from February 2020. “Fifty people will be shortlisted and list will then come down to 25 and in 2022 we will send our first person to space,” he wrote. The minister said this will be the biggest space event of Pakistan’s history.

